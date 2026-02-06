Karnataka to use AI tools to curb hate speech, fake news

BENGALURU: With the fate of Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, uncertain with Governor referring it to President, the State Government is taking policy route to curb hate speech and fake news on social media.
Except legacy media, including their digital platforms, entire digital media and social media platforms will come under the scanner of the home department.
The Cabinet on Thursday approved implementing state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered ‘Social Media Analytics Solution’ software by investing Rs 67.26 crore.
It is to control increasing hate speech, misinformation and malicious campaigns in news and advertising media and for the convenience of administration, the Cabinet noted.
“Traditional methods of effectively preventing disinformation are becoming inadequate due to the sheer volume, speed, and complexity of information technology,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered technologies enable the detection and countering of digital threats at lightning speed,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said while briefing reporters.
“The software will not only fact check but will analyse how information with criminal intention get disseminated after manipulation especially on child trafficking, terror attacks, hate speech and fake news eventually alerting the concerned for taking necessary action.
The action will be taken under the existing laws and if we feel it, in the future, would formulate the laws exclusively,” he said.
“The digital platforms of the mainstream media will not be under the scanner of the AI solutions software, but those fake news banners and media houses will not be spared,” the minister warned.
“The government will give explanation to the Governor on the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025,” he said