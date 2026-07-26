Karnataka to set up working groups with Anthropic to explore AI applications in governance, education



In a post on X on Saturday, the minister said the Anthropic team showcased several applications focused on AI-enabled citizen services, multilingual experiences and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. The discussions also covered ways in which existing government datasets could be leveraged to improve public service delivery.

"Following the discussions, we agreed to constitute two dedicated working groups with the Centre for e-Governance and the Home Department to identify priority use cases and take these ideas forward," Kharge said.

The proposed working groups are expected to examine areas where AI can support government functions and improve the delivery of services to citizens. The focus on multilingual applications could also help expand the accessibility of digital public services across Karnataka's linguistically diverse population.