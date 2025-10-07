Karnataka to set up first German language exam centre in Bengaluru to help skilled workers go abroad

In a first for the state, the Karnataka government is setting up a foreign language examination centre for German in Bengaluru to make it easier for trained professionals to qualify for overseas employment, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

The move comes from the Department of Skill Development, which observed that many students wait months to appear for German proficiency tests due to limited slots at the Goethe-Institut — currently the only centre in Karnataka that conducts both training and examinations in the language.

German exam centre to come up in Bengaluru

The new exam centre will be housed at the Karnataka Technical Training Institute in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC) has joined hands with the German Agency for International Healthcare Professionals (DeFa) for this project.

KVTSDC Managing Director Nagaraja N M told DH that a German delegation recently inspected the proposed site and reviewed the facilities.

“We’ve submitted the proposal and are now awaiting official approval from the authorities concerned,” he said.

Free language training for healthcare workers

To complement this effort, the department has also launched free language courses for healthcare professionals. Interested candidates can register for German, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, and English classes until October-end, officials said.

“Over 800 nurses have already signed up for the free training. Given the growing demand for healthcare professionals in Germany, especially nurses, we felt it was essential to offer both training and examination support. Germany alone is seeking around 10,000 healthcare workers, and knowing the language will give our candidates a major edge,” Nagaraja explained.

Healthcare professionals keen to apply can register through the official website: nursesflt.ksdckarnataka.com .

Opening global doors for Karnataka’s workforce

Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, said the initiative is part of the state’s broader mission to ensure safe and ethical overseas migration for skilled workers.

“By providing language training and internationally recognised certifications, we’re equipping Karnataka’s youth to compete globally and pursue meaningful careers abroad,” the minister noted.