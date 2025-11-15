Karnataka to serve mid-day meals to PUC students in public schools from next year

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa declared on Friday that the state government will introduce mid-day meals for Pre-University Course (PUC) students in Karnataka Public Schools statewide.

“From the next academic year, we will provide mid-day meals to PU students at KPS across the state. But we are yet to decide on extending the programme to all government colleges. I will request Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant permission and once done, we will try to provide it in the next academic year,” he said, revealing the plan amid Children’s Day celebrations and a large-scale parent-teacher meeting at Vidhana Soudha.

Student feedback highlights need for support

He engaged with Rakesh, a PUC student from Bailhongal, on the topic of mid-day meals. Rakesh responded, “Since the college starts at 10 am and I live far away, I leave home at 7.45 am. It would be helpful to students like us if the department extends mid-day meals.”

The minister noted, “Earlier, the scheme covered students up to class 8. It has now been extended to Class 10.” He expressed gratitude to the Azim Premji Foundation for its Rs 1,500 crore grant to supply eggs and bananas.

Currently, around 45 lakh students in government and aided schools receive mid-day meals. Ningegowda AH, president of the PU Lecturers Association, stated, “The state has around 2,000 government and aided PU colleges in the state, with around three-and-a-half lakh students studying. It is estimated that around Rs 195 crore may be required to extend the midday meal to these many students.”

He further explained, “Most government PU college campuses also house high schools and primary schools. Otherwise, there is already a system of kitchens for preparing meals. If the programme is extended there is no need to provide additional infrastructure.”