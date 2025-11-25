Karnataka to roll out centralised facial recognition attendance system for PU college staff

BENGALURU: The Director for School Education and Literacy (Pre-University) will be introducing a facial recognition system to record the attendance of lecturers and principals in PU colleges across Karnataka from December 2025.

An official from the Department of Pre-University Education said, “Currently, there is a biometric system to record the attendance of lecturers in the colleges. However, it is not centralised. Attendance gets recorded at the college level itself. The current facial recognition system is a centralised one which means the director of PU department can access and keep a tab on the attendance of lecturers and principals. An app called Karnataka Attendance Management System (KAMS) has to be downloaded by lecturers, principals and clerical staff of a college.

When they come to college, they need to login, click a picture which captures the address or geotag of the location of their college, and upload it to KAMS. Some lecturers are on deputation to two different colleges. In such cases, they have to upload their picture when they visit both colleges on particular days.”