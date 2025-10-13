'Karnataka to recruit 18,000 teachers for government and aided schools'

SHIVAMOGGA: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu S Bangarappa said on Saturday that the state government will soon issue a notification to recruit 18,000 teachers, including 6,000 guest teachers, for aided schools and 12,000 teachers for government schools.

Participating in an interaction programme organised by Shivamogga Press Trust here, he said that he had recruited about 13,500 teachers to government schools in 11 months after assuming office.

Managements of aided schools will be allowed to appoint guest teachers.