Karnataka to proceed with CET counselling without waiting for NEET results

BENGALURU: Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said that the state would proceed with Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling for engineering and other professional courses without waiting for NEET results.

Speaking during the protest staged by Youth Congress members at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, where thousands of students and Congress workers gathered over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the minister announced that the state will go ahead with allotment of seats for engineering and other courses, delinking this process with NEET, adding that CET results are likely to be declared next week. He reiterated the Congress government’s demand to revert to the pre-NEET system.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of “collapsing” the education system, citing instances of various paper leaks while pointing out its “systemic failure” in conducting national-level examinations.

“For the last 12 years, the Modi government has handed over India’s education system to an education mafia and paper leak mafia,” he said. He alleged that multiple recruitment and entrance examinations, including NEET and other competitive tests, had been compromised during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.