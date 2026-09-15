Karnataka to officially celebrate Engineers' Day from next year

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (IANS): Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the state government would officially celebrate Engineers' Day from next year, recognising the contribution of engineers to the development of the state and the country.
Shivakumar made the announcement after paying floral tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya at his statue at K.R. Circle in Bengaluru on the occasion of Visvesvaraya's birth anniversary, which is observed as Engineers' Day in India.
Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said a proposal had been submitted to celebrate Engineers' Day officially on behalf of the state government and he had given his consent to the proposal.
"More than one lakh engineers are being trained in our state every year. India has the highest number of engineers, and it is our responsibility to recognise their contribution. Engineers should look at the development needs across the length and breadth of the state. The details and framework for the celebrations will be discussed with officials and a decision will be taken," he added.
Chief Minister Shivakumar said engineers were the foundation of development and played a crucial role in translating scientific discoveries into practical applications.
"Engineers are the wealth of the country. Scientists conduct research, while engineers play a key role in implementing those discoveries. Engineers lay the foundation for all development," he added.
He said that engineers had traditionally been recognised for their contribution to architecture and infrastructure, but their role had expanded significantly with advancements in technology.
"Today, engineers are playing a major role in sectors such as energy, building construction and information technology. M. Visvesvaraya is a role model for the country, and his contribution to Karnataka is immense," Shivakumar added.
Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Visvesvaraya at K.R. Circle and honoured his legacy on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Visvesvaraya, one of India's most celebrated engineers and statesmen, is remembered for his pioneering contribution to engineering, irrigation and public infrastructure.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.