Karnataka to monitor social media during PU II, SSLC exams to curb paper leaks

BENGALURU: For the first time ever, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), in coordination with district commissioners, Chief Executive Officers and police officials will be monitoring social media during the upcoming first round of exams of PU II and SSLC students.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy said, “Individuals and their accounts spreading information or conduct transactions for financial gain through social media platforms like WhatsApp or Telegram and leak question papers or fake question papers will not only be blocked, but necessary action will be taken against them under the Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Education Act.”