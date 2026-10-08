Karnataka to deploy voice-enabled Bhashini AI translation models across 700 public services

Speaking after inaugurating a Bhashini workshop organised by the Department of e-Governance at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, for officials from various government departments, Priyank Kharge said, “Karnataka is one state, but it is many worlds. Our language, dialects and cultural contexts vary significantly across regions. If technology is to truly make governance more accessible, it must speak to citizens in a language they understand. Bhashini gives us an opportunity to use AI, voice and translation technologies to bridge this gap. We should leverage it to make our 700-plus citizen services under Praja Seva and e-Governance simpler, more intuitive and more accessible. The question is not whether citizens can adapt to technology, but whether technology can adapt to citizens.”