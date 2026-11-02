Karnataka to introduce LKG, UKG in 581 government schools from 2026-27

The Karnataka government has approved the introduction of Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in 581 government schools for the 2026-27 academic year, expanding access to pre-primary education through the state school system.

The School Education and Literacy Department issued guidelines on October 30 covering admission eligibility, class timings, teaching methods, staff appointments and student welfare. The programme will be funded under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka scheme.

Each selected school will have one LKG section and one UKG section. Classes will follow a bilingual, activity-based approach, with schools required to prepare classrooms and provide appropriate teaching and learning materials before starting the programme.