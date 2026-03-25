Karnataka to introduce LKG and UKG classes in 10,000 anganwadi centres

BELAGAVI: In a move aimed at strengthening early childhood education, Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar on Monday said that Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes will be introduced in 10,000 Anganwadi centres across the state starting this June.

The announcement was made at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, where thousands of Anganwadi workers staged a protest under the banner of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Association, urging for the fulfilment of various long-pending demands.

The minister received a memorandum from the protesters and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their concerns in phases.