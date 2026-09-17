Karnataka to introduce CET coaching in government PU colleges

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is set to introduce Common Entrance Test (CET) coaching in government Pre-University (PU) colleges across the state, with the aim of helping students prepare for competitive entrance examinations alongside their regular coursework.

The initiative is intended to provide students in government PU colleges with access to structured CET preparation, particularly those who may not be able to afford private coaching. The move is expected to strengthen the preparation available within government institutions and help students compete for professional courses through the state entrance examination.

CET is an important pathway for students seeking admission to professional undergraduate programmes in Karnataka. With coaching facilities often available through private institutions, students from families with limited financial resources may have fewer opportunities for additional preparation.

Under the proposed initiative, CET preparation will be incorporated into the academic environment of government PU colleges. This would allow students to receive guidance within their colleges instead of having to depend entirely on external coaching centres.

The move is also aimed at improving the academic performance of students and strengthening their readiness for entrance examinations. By making competitive exam preparation available through government colleges, the state seeks to provide students with greater access to resources and academic support.

The initiative is expected to benefit students pursuing the science stream, particularly those planning to appear for CET for admission to professional courses. It could also reduce the additional financial burden associated with private coaching for families.

The government’s decision comes amid continuing efforts to improve the quality of education and competitive exam preparation in government institutions. Karnataka has previously undertaken initiatives to provide coaching for entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CET to students in government PU colleges.

The introduction of CET coaching is therefore expected to expand institutional support for students preparing for higher education and professional courses. Further details regarding the implementation, coaching schedule, faculty and the number of colleges and students to be covered are expected to be announced by the state government.