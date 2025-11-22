Karnataka to host first international job fair for skilled workers in Jan 2026

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is organising an international job fair in Bengaluru in January 2026 to facilitate the placement of skilled labourers in companies located outside India. This is for the first time that such a fair is being held in the state.

Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is organising this mega event to help skilled workers secure employment with foreign companies outside India.

There is a huge demand for nurses, caretakers (paramedical staff), plumbers, carpenters, mechanics and other skilled labourers outside India, especially in European, Gulf and Middle Eastern countries.