Karnataka to get AI-enabled complaint generation system soon

BENGALURU: Have you ever struggled to write a complaint letter to government authorities on water supply, power connection, bad roads or even government schemes? Come December, writing such letters to any government department would be easy.
The Centre for e-Governance Karnataka is developing an Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Grievance Redressal System where one needs to provide only the basic information and the system generates the letter and sends it to the authorities concerned. A complainant can also just give oral instructions and utter a few key words for the system to write the letter. It will be available in both Kannada and English.
The system is still “work under progress”. However, there is an integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS) that has been functioning since 2021 through which one can raise complaints using the website. Here, one should enter basic details of the complainant, including the name, place, phone number and then look for the department to raise the complaint.
“In the existing system, one has to select the department to raise a complaint. In some cases, people would not know which department to approach, though they have a genuine problem. In the new AI-enabled system, one needs to give just the basic information of the complainant and key words like water supply disruptions for how many days, power cuts, bad roads, money not being credited under schemes and such.
People can leave voice messages to explain issues
People can even leave a voice message explaining their issues and submit forms or photos related to their grievances. This will automatically be directed to the concerned person from the concerned department and district. It not only generates a complainant letter using ChatGPT, but also creates a Grievance ID for each complaint’’ sources said.
The complainant will get a message of the concerned authority along with his phone number and address. Grievance redressal is time bound and a complaint should be closed within seven days.
"If a junior official fails to resolve an issue, on the eighth day, it will be automatically escalated to his senior officer. Here again, seven days will be given and then finally the head of the department will get the message on the 15th day and it has to be resolved in 21 days,’’ sources explained. The system is under trial and is expected to be launched next month.
The story is reported by Ashwini M Sripad for The New Indian Express