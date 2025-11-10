Karnataka to get AI-enabled complaint generation system soon

People can leave voice messages to explain issues

People can even leave a voice message explaining their issues and submit forms or photos related to their grievances. This will automatically be directed to the concerned person from the concerned department and district. It not only generates a complainant letter using ChatGPT, but also creates a Grievance ID for each complaint’’ sources said.

The complainant will get a message of the concerned authority along with his phone number and address. Grievance redressal is time bound and a complaint should be closed within seven days.

"If a junior official fails to resolve an issue, on the eighth day, it will be automatically escalated to his senior officer. Here again, seven days will be given and then finally the head of the department will get the message on the 15th day and it has to be resolved in 21 days,’’ sources explained. The system is under trial and is expected to be launched next month.