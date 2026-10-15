Karnataka to complete recruitment of 17,000 teachers by December, approves 6,000 more posts

The Karnataka government plans to complete the recruitment process for 17,000 teachers by December, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said. The state has also approved the recruitment of 6,000 teachers in aided schools, with the selection process expected to be completed by December or January.
Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, Bangarappa said the government had already completed the recruitment of 13,500 teachers, a process that had remained pending under the previous government. He said the state had pursued the matter in the Supreme Court before completing the recruitment.
“In addition, the state government has granted approval for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers in aided schools. The recruitment process for these posts is expected to be completed by December or January,” Bangarappa said.
The recruitment drive is intended to address teacher shortages in Karnataka's schools. The minister said filling vacant posts would help improve learning opportunities for students.
Karnataka's teacher recruitment drive
The latest announcement follows the state's recruitment drive for 15,000 teaching posts across government schools, for which the School Education Department opened applications in August 2026. The vacancies include graduate primary teachers, assistant masters, primary school teachers, physical education teachers and computer science teachers.
The 15,000-post recruitment drive covers 6,967 vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region and 8,033 in the residual parent cadre. The largest share comprises 8,500 graduate primary teacher posts and 4,500 assistant master posts. The remaining vacancies include 900 primary school teacher posts, 600 physical education teacher posts and 500 computer science teacher posts.
The department had said recruitment would be conducted according to vacancies in individual educational districts, with separate notifications issued for the relevant posts. The examination schedule for this recruitment drive had not been announced in the available notification details.
Government plans expansion of Karnataka Public Schools
Bangarappa also spoke about the government's plans to expand Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which are intended to provide education from pre-primary to pre-university levels on a single campus.
The government plans to establish 1,250 KPS institutions in the first phase, with another 1,000 schools also being considered. This would take the proposed total to around 2,500 institutions across the state.
The minister said the schools would provide facilities to compete with private institutions and that the government would offer free school bus services to improve access.
The recruitment announcements come as Karnataka seeks to fill teaching vacancies and expand its public-school infrastructure. The state has yet to publish a consolidated schedule detailing the appointments under the latest announcement and the separate recruitment process for 6,000 aided-school posts.