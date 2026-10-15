Karnataka to complete recruitment of 17,000 teachers by December, approves 6,000 more posts

The Karnataka government plans to complete the recruitment process for 17,000 teachers by December, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said. The state has also approved the recruitment of 6,000 teachers in aided schools, with the selection process expected to be completed by December or January.

Speaking to reporters in Bangalore, Bangarappa said the government had already completed the recruitment of 13,500 teachers, a process that had remained pending under the previous government. He said the state had pursued the matter in the Supreme Court before completing the recruitment.

“In addition, the state government has granted approval for the recruitment of 6,000 teachers in aided schools. The recruitment process for these posts is expected to be completed by December or January,” Bangarappa said.

The recruitment drive is intended to address teacher shortages in Karnataka's schools. The minister said filling vacant posts would help improve learning opportunities for students.