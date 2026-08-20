Karnataka to build 1,582 toilets in 1,250 govt schools: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to construct 1,582 toilets in 1,250 government schools across the state during 2025-26 under the State Sector Scheme, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
The minister was responding to a question raised by Hirekerur Congress MLA U.B. Banakar during the Question Hour.
Bangarappa said 136 toilets had also been sanctioned under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka scheme for 2025-26.
Providing details of the funds allocated, the minister said Rs 5.04 crore remained available under the State Sector Scheme for construction of toilets, while Rs 23.17 crore was available for construction of classrooms.
Under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka scheme, Rs 544 lakh had been released for construction of toilets during 2025-26, he said.
The minister further said that Rs 48.55 crore had been sanctioned under the PM SHRI scheme during 2025-26 for construction of 216 classrooms.
Bangarappa said priority had initially been given to schools with a higher number of students while sanctioning funds for toilet construction. As a result, no funds had initially been sanctioned for construction of toilets in government schools in the Hirekerur Assembly constituency.
However, the government is now considering a proposal to utilise the remaining funds for toilet construction in nine government schools in the constituency.
The proposal includes construction of two boys’ toilets in two schools and 13 girls’ toilets in seven schools. Each toilet unit is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh, taking the total estimated cost of the proposed works to Rs 30 lakh.
The minister said the proposal would be examined as per the rules and appropriate action would be taken.
In another development, Minister Madhu Bangarappa assured mid-day meal workers that he would always stand by them and extend all possible support to address their demands.
“I will always stand with the Mid-Day Meal workers of the state. As the son of former Chief Minister the late S. Bangarappa, I am ready to help all of you,” the minister said.
Bangarappa gave the assurance when he met members of the State Akshara Dasoha Mid-Day Meal Preparers’ Union at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. The workers have been staging a protest at Freedom Park demanding the fulfilment of various demands, including minimum wages.
Union president Honnappa Maremmannavar and other representatives submitted their demands to the minister, including payment of minimum wages and an increase in the lump-sum amount paid to Mid-Day Meal workers.
“A Cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to revise minimum wage rates, and I am also a member of it. I am certainly aware of the problems faced by Mid-Day Meal workers. You are part of the government system and you are also taking care of our children. I have sympathy for you. It is my duty to respond to your difficulties,” Bangarappa said.
He assured the delegation that the government would provide all possible assistance within the framework of its rules.
“I will do everything possible to help you within the government’s rules and regulations,” the minister said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.