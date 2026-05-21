Karnataka won’t wait for NEET: CET counselling to begin separately

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): Karnataka will proceed with admissions to engineering and other professional programmes through the Common Entrance Test (CET), separating the schedule from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) meant for medical courses.

The decision was finalised in a meeting headed by Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, prompted by delays in the NEET exam after alleged question paper leaks.

According to Dr MC Sudhakar, engineering counselling will commence once the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announces CET results. While NEET determines entry to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses, seats in engineering, agriculture, veterinary science, pharmacy and allied streams in Karnataka are filled based on KCET ranks.

The state said the step will prevent hold-ups in non-medical admissions due to uncertainty around the NEET calendar.

Amidst growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process, triggered by the recent paper leak, the Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh, on Thursday appeared before a Parliamentary committee to provide a detailed briefing on the NEET-UG paper leak and the steps being taken to reform the examination process.

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was also present during the deliberations that began at 11 am and went on for about 5 hours.

Sources said the standing committee members asked about the NEET-UG paper leak and ways to make the NTA test process more robust. They asked about the computer-based test infrastructure, frequency, duration of test and other parameters, such as NEET-UG, one of India's most important entrance examinations, shifting to computer-based testing from next year.

Speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, stated that the meeting went off very well and that they received input from all the members.

Noting that all members are "very concerned" about issues discussed, such as the NTA exam, and mentioned he "can't go into details" regarding specifics at this time.

Regarding future plans and when the findings would be presented, that "it depends" and concluded by saying "let's see" when asked about the date of the next meeting.