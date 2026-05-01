Karnataka to appoint over 10,000 guest lecturers in government colleges

BENGALURU: After conducting online counselling for potential candidates for the posts of guest lecturer, in accordance with the High Court order passed in September 2024, the higher education department has decided to appoint 10,419 guest lecturers in government colleges across the state for a period of three years.

The department has also decided to appoint 3,853 guest lecturers who did not meet the prescribed UGC criteria as education coordinators in government colleges from the academic year 2026–27. The role involves assisting other lecturers in labs and helping in both educational and non-educational activities in colleges.