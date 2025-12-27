Karnataka third in South India for out-of-school children

BENGALURU: In what can be called a problem that remains unsolved for years is out-of- school children in the state and across the country. The latest data from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has revealed that Karnataka stands third in South India in out-of-school children.

As per the data provided by the department in the Parliament to a question raised by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury about out-of- school children especially out of school adolescent girls in various states, there are 14,087 children out- of-school of which 6,462 are adolescent girls in 2025-26, in Karnataka. The number has increased when compared to the numbers in the last academic year.