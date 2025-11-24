Karnataka: Teachers force students to clean toilets and draw water from a sump

Teachers at a government higher primary school in Bilagerehundi village, Varuna Assembly constituency, in Karnataka's Mysuru, represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, allegedly made students fetch water from a sump and clean school toilets a few days ago.

The matter surfaced on November 20 when local resident Siddaraju visited the school to pick up his daughter from the anganwadi.

Eyewitness account

“I saw children drawing water from the sump on the school premises. At first, I thought someone had fallen in. When I asked them, the students said their teachers had told them to fetch water and clean toilets. I recorded the incident on my cellphone and filed a complaint with the block education officer (BEO). As directed by the BEO, I later submitted a written complaint,” Siddaraju said.

Demand for strict action

The incident has sparked outrage, especially coming weeks after a student drowned in a school sump in Kolar.

“I urge the DDPI to act against the headmaster. Schools must appoint proper staff for cleaning toilets,” Siddaraju demanded.

Official response

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) ST Javaregowda has directed the Block Education Officer to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report by Monday.

“Based on the findings, action will be taken against the teachers,” the DDPI assured.