Karnataka students score 99.99 percentile to top JEE Main session 2 in state

Theja secured 28th place among 53 top-scorers. “It was an integrated learning for me as I studied the usual Class 12 syllabus along with the JEE Mains and Advanced exam. I aim to get All India Rank (AIR) within 100% in the JEE (Advanced), so that I get admissions into IIT-Bombay or IIT-Madras. I also aim to study Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence,” said Theja.

While the JEE 2026 (mains) Session-1, Paper-1 was held in January, Session 2 was held in March. This time, 26 candidates secured 100% score, but none of them were from Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with five students each, topped the list of students scoring 100%, followed by Delhi (NCT) with three students and Haryana and Maharashtra with two students each to score full marks.