Karnataka students' body seeks immediate SIT probe into PSC recruitment irregularities

Bengaluru: A students' organisation on Tuesday urged the Karnataka government to ensure that the SIT constituted by the High Court to probe alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment begins its investigation without delay.
It warned of a statewide protest if any appeal resulted in the probe being stalled.
In a press note issued in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the All Karnataka State Student Association said the High Court's September 21 order had created an independent and time-bound mechanism to establish the truth regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors and the appointment of suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar's daughters as industrial extension officers.
"The High Court has already created the mechanism. The state government must ensure that the mechanism is allowed to function," AKSSA said.
The association said the court had directed the Special Investigation Team to complete its investigation within 100 days of its commencement and submit progress reports every 30 days.
It noted the court's direction that the SIT follow the evidence wherever it leads and that no officer or authority, except in accordance with law, interfere with, impede or influence the investigation.
The SIT, headed by DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar, will investigate alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary doctors by the Karnataka Public Service Commission.
The team comprises Forensic Science Laboratory Director Divya Gopinath, DCPs Anup Shetty and Shama Mishra, and SP Kushal Chouksay.
The court directed the state government to notify the SIT as a police station for investigation purposes.
AKSSA said the allegations in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers included question-paper leakage, payments for selection, involvement of middlemen and manipulation of OMR sheets.
It, however, stressed that the allegations should not be treated as established guilt, pointing out that the High Court had specifically said its observations should not be construed as findings on the guilt, innocence or culpability of any person.
"This is not a demand for punishment without investigation. It is a demand for a fair investigation, establishment of the truth through evidence and accountability in accordance with law," the association said.
It said thousands of aspirants spent years preparing for KPSC examinations and faced uncertainty when recruitment processes were delayed, with age limits and other employment opportunities potentially passing them by.
AKSSA warned that if an appeal before the Supreme Court resulted in a delay in the commencement of the SIT probe, it would organise a statewide peaceful and democratic protest.
"If the investigation is delayed, we will take the issue to the people of Karnataka through a statewide, peaceful and democratic movement," it said.
The association said the proposed protest would focus on protecting genuine candidates and ensuring an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation.
"Let the SIT investigate. Let the evidence speak. Let the innocent be protected and let anyone found responsible through due process face the law," AKSSA said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.