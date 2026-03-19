Karnataka SSLC exams begin; 98.53% turnout

BENGALURU: Annual Exam-1 for SSLC students commenced across the state on Wednesday, with 8,28,477 students allotted hall tickets to write the first language exam; while 8,16,302 students were present, 12,175 students remained absent. The attendance percentage for the first exam was 98.53.

While Bengaluru North and South recorded 98.72 per cent attendance, Ramanagara logged 98.43 per cent and Bengaluru Rural recorded 99.18 per cent. First language exam included Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, English and Hindi. The next exam is Science, to be held on March 23.

No incidents of malpractice were recorded at the exam centres. Students were checked thoroughly for smartphones, watches and earphones. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa visited the Karnataka Public School exam centre in Malleswaram to check arrangements made for the exam. He offered roses to every child and wished them the best for exams.

Asha Kumar, a 32-year-old private candidate, wrote her first SSLC exam at Fort High School in Chamarajpet. Asha told TNIE, “I am a homemaker but I always dreamt of completing graduation. Therefore, this year, I took a decision to apply for SSLC exams and prepare for the same. I read textbooks and prepared my own notes. I am happy that I was able to do well in today’s exam. My husband is an auto driver and he encouraged me to take up exams and continue studying. After this, I want to pursue PU and degree in the subjects of my interest.”

Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) ensured police security around exam halls. Police constables were stationed in every exam centre to see that no untoward incidents take place.

Accident victim reaches exam centre in ambulance

Kolar: Kusuma, an SSLC student who sustained severe injuries in an accident recently, arrived at the exam centre in Kolar in an ambulance, and was taken to the classroom on a stretcher. Though she had undergone a major surgery and is awaiting two more, she told her parents that she wants to write the SSLC exam.

Her parents approached Block Educational Officer BG Narayanaswamy, who took up the issue with the Deputy Director of Public Instructions. He also spoke to KGF District Surgeon Dr Suresh Kumar, who in turn, agreed to provide an ambulance. She was shifted from her residence in Chinnagana Halli to St Mary’s High School at Andersonpet.