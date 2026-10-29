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Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC timetable 2027 released; check exam dates here

Students can download the Karnataka SSLC timetable 2027, and Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 through the board’s official portal at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka board exams 2027
Karnataka board exams 2027Karnataka board exams 2027
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final datesheet for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC examination 1 and 2 for the academic year 2026-27. It has released the Karnataka SSLC timetable 2027 and Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 through the board’s official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 Exam 1 will be held from February 27 to March 18, 2027. While, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 15, 2027. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2027 will be held from March 22 to April 3, 2027. The exam authotity will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 timetable 2027

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2027

Karnataka SSLC timetable 2027

The Board has requested principals of pre-university colleges and headmasters of high schools to display the timetable on the notice boards of their respective institutions.

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