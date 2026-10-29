Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC timetable 2027 released; check exam dates here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final datesheet for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC examination 1 and 2 for the academic year 2026-27. It has released the Karnataka SSLC timetable 2027 and Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 through the board’s official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 Exam 1 will be held from February 27 to March 18, 2027. While, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to 15, 2027. The Karnataka SSLC exams 2027 will be held from March 22 to April 3, 2027. The exam authotity will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 timetable 2027