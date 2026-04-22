Karnataka: Six held in Tumakuru for illegal sale of prescription drugs to students

Tumakuru: Six people were arrested for allegedly possessing and illegally selling prescription drugs to labourers and college students in the district, police said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Naseer (35) Basha, Naveed (32), Umar Basha (32)-all residents of Bannerghatta in Bengaluru-and Shabaz Mohammad (30), Mohammad Ghouse (32), and Mohammad Iqbal (28) from Maralooru Dinne in Tumakuru, they said.
The seized tablets include Tapentadol, police said.
Acting on specific information, a team from Thilak Park police station conducted a raid and apprehended the group, including the alleged kingpin Naseer, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said.
Around 100 tablets were seized during the operation, he said.
According to him, the accused sourced the drugs from Bengaluru and sold them locally.
He said the tablets were being crushed into powder, mixed with water, and injected intravenously to produce a narcotic effect.
The SP said further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify sources providing the drugs.
"Strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal distribution," he said.
The accused have been booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, he added.
The SP noted that a similar racket was busted last year, leading to the cancellation of licences of three medical shops for supplying such drugs without prescription.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.