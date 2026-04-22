Karnataka: Six held in Tumakuru for illegal sale of prescription drugs to students

Tumakuru: Six people were arrested for allegedly possessing and illegally selling prescription drugs to labourers and college students in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Naseer (35) Basha, Naveed (32), Umar Basha (32)-all residents of Bannerghatta in Bengaluru-and Shabaz Mohammad (30), Mohammad Ghouse (32), and Mohammad Iqbal (28) from Maralooru Dinne in Tumakuru, they said.