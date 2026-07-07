Karnataka SIR: Schoolchildren allegedly used in enumeration process; Belagavi DC orders probe

Belagavi: Fresh controversy has erupted over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka after allegations that schoolchildren were used in the enumeration process at a government school in Belagavi district, leading to the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan ordering a probe.

The alleged incident was reported from the Government Kannada Higher Primary School at Maradimutt village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are alleged to have involved schoolchildren while carrying out the SIR exercise.

According to the allegations, the BLOs called villagers to the school premises to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms as part of the electoral roll revision process.