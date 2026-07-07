Karnataka SIR: Schoolchildren allegedly used in enumeration process; Belagavi DC orders probe

Belagavi: Fresh controversy has erupted over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka after allegations that schoolchildren were used in the enumeration process at a government school in Belagavi district, leading to the Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan ordering a probe.
The alleged incident was reported from the Government Kannada Higher Primary School at Maradimutt village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are alleged to have involved schoolchildren while carrying out the SIR exercise.
According to the allegations, the BLOs called villagers to the school premises to distribute and collect Enumeration Forms as part of the electoral roll revision process.
Videos purportedly showing schoolchildren assisting in the exercise have surfaced on social media, triggering concerns over the alleged involvement of students in an official election-related activity.
The incident has drawn the attention of the district administration, with Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan issuing a notice to the Gokak Tahsildar seeking an explanation.
The Deputy Commissioner also warned that strict action would be initiated if any lapse or violation of official guidelines is found during the enquiry.
According to preliminary information the schoolchildren were allegedly used to fill up the forms and paste the photographs.
The district administration is expected to ascertain whether schoolchildren were engaged in the enumeration process and whether any prescribed Election Commission procedures were violated.
The controversy comes amid an ongoing political row over the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, with the exercise already drawing criticism from Opposition parties over its implementation.
Officials are yet to issue a detailed statement on the allegations, while further enquiry into the incident is underway.
BJP MLC C.T. Ravi alleged, "The state government has given oral instructions to government officials and subverting the process of the SIR. The BJP voters are not given Enumeration Forms and retaining of Congress voters is being done. The SIR is conducted en masse in mosques."
He further claimed that those who were not born here are given birth certificates.
"We will explain in detail, how illegality is done during the SIR process," he offered.
Former Deputy CM and BJP MP, Govind Karajol claimed, "Due to SIR, the Congress leaders are fearful."
Speaking to media in Chitradurga today, Karajol stated, "Rahul Gandhi has dual citizenship. The Congress party fears that this will become an open secret now. There is also fear of cancellation of membership of Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. For this reason, the Congress is creating confusion and opposing the SIR process."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.