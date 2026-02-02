Karnataka signs MoU with Jupiter Meta for study to boost start-up ecosystem

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with data and insights-led firm Jupiter Meta to undertake a large-scale, founder-led research initiative aimed at strengthening and future-proofing the state’s startup ecosystem.

Under the pro bono engagement, Jupiter Meta will conduct a privacy-first, data-driven study covering 2,000 stakeholders, including startup founders, venture capitalists and students.

The research aims at generating actionable insights on founder needs, ecosystem gaps, programme effectiveness and emerging opportunities across the state with a special focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Minister for Electronics, IT and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said Karnataka’s position as India’s startup capital must be reinforced through evidence-based policymaking.