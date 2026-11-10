Karnataka shifts 1st PUC exams to state-level question papers from 2027

The Karnataka government will introduce state-level question papers for First Pre-University Course (1st PUC) annual examinations from 2027, ending the practice of individual colleges preparing their own papers.

Under the revised system, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will prepare common question papers for pre-university colleges across the state. The government issued an order on November 7, assigning the responsibility to the board. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the decision through his official social media account.

The new arrangement will also introduce a uniform timetable for written examinations. Question papers will be prepared centrally and transmitted digitally to colleges on the respective examination days.

The Department of School Education (Pre-University) will continue to oversee the conduct of the examinations. KSEAB will be responsible for preparing the papers, while colleges will retain responsibility for evaluating answer scripts.