Karnataka sets up three expert panels to review police services, modernisation, recruitment

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted three expert committees to comprehensively review police services, modernise the department and overhaul its cadre and recruitment structure, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said on Monday.
The committees will examine ways to make police services more effective, prompt, transparent and citizen-friendly, besides reviewing infrastructure, technology, artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, human resources, training and recruitment, he said.
"As technology is changing rapidly, police services must also transform accordingly. The government's objective is to ensure that services required by citizens are delivered easily, quickly and transparently, while further enhancing accountability and efficiency within the police system," Kharge said.
One committee will review public-facing services, FIR registration, complaint handling, emergency services, lost-property reports, cybercrime complaints, permissions and certificates.
It will also examine community policing, police station infrastructure, staffing, personnel training, key performance indicators and the creation of a Citizen Charter specifying service standards and timelines.
A second committee will examine the modernisation of the police department across areas such as emergency response, control rooms and 112 services, forensic laboratories, vehicles, artificial intelligence, computerisation, hardware and communication systems, training academies and modern law-and-order equipment.
"Modernisation of the police department should not be limited to the purchase of new equipment. A comprehensive approach covering technology, human resources, training, infrastructure, communication systems and citizen services is essential," Kharge said.
The third committee will review the police cadre structure, sanctioned strength, classification of posts and recruitment rules in line with the department's present workload and future requirements.
It will examine recruitment procedures and eligibility criteria, training, promotions, career progression, creation and reclassification of posts, reservation, and the ratio between direct recruitment and promotional posts.
"The government's objective is to further strengthen the police department by scientifically assessing its human resource requirements, ensuring an appropriate cadre structure, an effective recruitment system, adequate training and opportunities for the professional growth of personnel," Kharge said.
All three committees have been given a two-month tenure to submit their reports with recommendations. The first committee is headed by retired DGP R K Dutta, the modernisation committee by retired DGP M N Reddy, and the cadre and recruitment committee by retired DGP Kamal Pant.
"Reforming the police system is not merely about internal changes in the police department. It is also about improving the quality of services available to the public. The committee's recommendations will provide an important basis for creating a police system that responds to people's expectations, makes effective use of technology and functions with accountability," Kharge said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.