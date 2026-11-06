Karnataka sets June 2027 deadline for bilingual classes in 46,757 government schools

The Karnataka government will extend Kannada-English bilingual education to all government primary and high schools by June 2027, with the programme scheduled to begin in the 2027-28 academic year.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the decision at a meeting on corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships in the state's education system. The expansion will cover 46,757 government primary and high schools, which together enrol approximately 43 lakh students.

The government had initially planned to introduce bilingual classes across all schools during the 2026-27 academic year. However, it deferred the statewide rollout because teachers needed specialised training to teach through both languages.

Bangarappa said the government had initiated the recruitment of approximately 10,000 teachers, a process expected to take three to four months. Both newly recruited and existing teachers will receive training before the programme begins across the state.

“Therefore, bilingual classes will be implemented in all government schools across the State from the next academic year,” the minister said.