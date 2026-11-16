Karnataka sets 60% marks target for every student, aims for 100% SSLC and II PUC pass rate

Karnataka's Department of School Education and Literacy has launched a new initiative to ensure that every student appearing for the 2027 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and second Pre-University Course (II PUC) examinations scores at least 60%, with schools and colleges aiming for a 100% pass rate.

The programme, referred to as Mission 60+ and Target-60 in reports, was launched at a teachers' workshop at IIT Dharwad. It builds on the department's Mission 40+ initiative introduced during the 2025-26 academic year.

The first district-level programme was held in Dharwad, where officials set a target of ensuring that every student scores above 60%. The department said targets would differ across districts depending on their performance and requirements.

The initiative will involve closer monitoring of students' academic progress through lesson-based assessments (LBAs), Summative Assessment 1 and preparatory examinations. Teachers have been asked to use model question papers, question banks and board examination blueprints to prepare students for the final examinations.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of School Education Rashmi V Mahesh said headmasters and teachers would review student performance every Saturday and work together to improve results.

“Every Saturday, headmasters and teachers will analyse students’ performance and work collectively to improve outcomes,” she said. Meetings at the Block Education Officer (BEO) and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) levels will take place every fortnight, while deputy commissioners will review progress once a month.

The department will also continue initiatives such as buddy pairing, in which students support one another in learning, and morning alarm bells to improve attendance and classroom participation.

Addressing absenteeism, Mahesh said parent-teacher meetings would be held and teachers would be asked to visit students' homes if parents did not attend school. The department plans to encourage students to appear for both preparatory and final examinations.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said nearly 60,000 students had remained absent from last year's examinations, raising concerns about participation.

However, the Minister cautioned against holding teachers solely responsible for the absenteeism. “Personal and family-related problems faced by children could also have been responsible,” he said.

He credited teachers' efforts, including special classes and additional learning support, for the state's record pass percentages in the previous academic year. Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 98.08% in SSLC and 92.25% in II PUC examinations in 2025-26.

Bangarappa urged teachers to work towards a 100% pass rate in the upcoming examinations and encouraged them to make greater use of previous years' question papers. He said parents had told him that practising model papers had helped their children prepare for the examinations.

The Mission 60+ target represents an increase from last year's Mission 40+, which sought to ensure that every student secured at least 40% marks. The department has now raised the individual performance target to 60% while retaining the goal of a 100% pass rate.

The new target has also drawn concern among some teachers, who have questioned whether it is realistic given the additional duties they have undertaken. Kannada Prabha reported that teachers raised concerns about being assigned Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, which they said had kept some of them away from classrooms for extended periods.

The 2027 SSLC and II PUC examinations are scheduled to take place under the state's multiple-examination system. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the tentative timetable for the 2027 examination cycle.