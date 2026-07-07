Karnataka schools shut amid heavy rain in Shivamogga districts

Shivamogga, Karnataka (ANI): In view of continuous rainfall in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks of Shivamogga district of Karnataka, authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the safety of children.

Due to incessant rain across Hosanagar taluk, Tahsildar Bharat Raj has ordered a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, schools, and PU colleges. Educational institutions have been instructed to compensate for the lost working days on upcoming holidays.

As a precautionary measure, a holiday has also been declared today for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools in Sagar taluk of the Malnad region.

On the instructions of the Tahsildar, the Block Education Officer of Sagar issued the holiday order. Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind student welfare, given the cold winds and heavy rain in and around Sagar taluk. They have also been directed to make up for the holiday in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in S.N. Nagar, Sagar, the roof of autorickshaw driver Manjunath's house collapsed due to heavy rain. Fortunately, members of the family escaped unhurt. The family spent the night in fear amid rain and the risk of a short circuit.

The affected family has appealed to the government for assistance. They said they have applied for land documents under the 1986 DC order and, if the records are provided, the house can be repaired under the Awas Yojana. Alleging negligence by the City Municipal Council and the administration, the family has urged immediate intervention and a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also currently witnessing a strong spell of rain lashing several parts of the state amid the 'Orange Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Further, the state government has declared work from home for all offices, and disaster relief forces have been deployed for rescue operations. The CM also appealed to people to be cautious as the IMD has issued a cloudburst alert for July 7 between Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.