Four students injured as school gate collapses in Karnataka

Ilkal (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): The main gate of Balakundi Government Higher Primary School in Ilkal taluk of Karnataka's Bagalkot district collapsed on Monday morning, leaving four students and a school attendant injured. A Class 3 girl sustained serious injuries, Ilkal police said.

According to preliminary information, the gate came loose while being opened as students were arriving at school and fell to the ground. The gate fell on Nayanakumari, a Class 3 student, causing serious injuries to her face.

She was first taken to Ilkal Government Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkot for advanced treatment. The other injured students and the school attendant are being treated at Ilkal Hospital.

Local residents alleged that this is the third time the school gate has collapsed in the past year. They said requests had earlier been made to concerned officials for repairs, but no action was taken. An official response from the department is still awaited.

Following the incident, Ilkal Block Education Officer Jasmine Killeedar visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured student. "We have collected information about the incident and necessary action will be taken as per rules," she said.

Nayanakumari's family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and currently resides in Balakundi. Her father reportedly works at a local tile factory.

Police and education department officials have visited the spot and further inquiry is underway.