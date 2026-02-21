Karnataka RTE intake plunges; panel calls for age expansion

BENGALURU: Right to Education (RTE) admissions in Karnataka have fallen sharply, from over one lakh in 2018 to just 3,412 in recent years. In response, the education sub-committee of the Karnataka Policy and Planning Commission, chaired by TM Vijay Bhaskar, has recommended that the government develop a comprehensive roadmap and expand RTE coverage to children aged 3 to 16 years, up from the current 6–14 age bracket.

Dr Niranjanaradhya, developmental educationist, said, “Admissions for RTE across schools in the state have drastically reduced. The Act is not being implemented effectively to benefit children. Expanding it to ages 3–16 would help prevent dropouts after class 8 and allow students to access quality education in classes 9 and 10.”