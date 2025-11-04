Karnataka: Rs 600 cr Deep Tech Push ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

The Karnataka government has committed over Rs 600 crore to propel its Deep Tech Decade initiative, solidifying the state’s role as India’s leading innovation hub.

The funding was revealed by RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge during a pre-summit press briefing on Monday, in the lead-up to the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, themed “Futurise”, is scheduled for November 18 to 20, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

This year’s edition will host over 500 speakers, more than 1,000 exhibitors, over 20,000 delegates, and more than 50,000 business visitors from over 60 countries.

A key feature of the summit is the Future Makers Conclave (FMC), India’s largest platform for entrepreneurship and innovation, set for November 20.

The conclave aims to unite over 10,000 founders, investors, and innovators, featuring emerging startups in AI, DeepTech, DefenceTech, SpaceTech, and Mobility, alongside keynote addresses from global industry leaders, unicorn founders, and investors.

Minister’s vision and fund expansion

Priyank Kharge stated that the Rs 600 crore investment will hasten Karnataka’s emergence as a global DeepTech centre.

“This initiative reflects our vision to create a robust DeepTech pipeline supporting entrepreneurs working on AI, ML, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and sustainable innovation,” he said. “We are also in discussions with leading venture capital firms to expand this into a Rs 1,000 crore joint fund dedicated to DeepTech and AI startups.”

Breakdown of investments

The Rs 600 crore will fund multiple programs:

- Rs 150 crore for the DeepTech Elevate Fund, targeting AI and frontier technologies.

- Rs 80 crore under Elevate Beyond Bengaluru to support startups in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.

- Rs 75 crore via the KITVIN Fund for equity investments in DeepTech startups.

- Rs 48 crore to establish new incubators and accelerators at IIT and IIIT Dharwad, and Kalaburagi.

- Rs 110 crore for business incubators in higher education institutions.