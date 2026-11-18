Karnataka has rolled out a mental health support initiative under Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, deploying educational resource persons to help students manage examination-related anxiety, stress and fear.

The Department of School Education and Literacy announced the initiative, stating that trained resource persons would provide psychological counselling and emotional guidance across school networks. The programme aims to create an environment where students can discuss their concerns and seek help.

In a post on X, the department said the initiative was “designed to address exam-related anxiety, stress, and fear among students” through timely counselling and emotional support. It also called for schools to encourage open dialogue and build a supportive environment for students.

The programme builds on a July 30 directive issued by Samagra Shikshana Karnataka to appoint mental health academic resource persons at all 204 Block Resource Centres (BRCs) in the state. The consultants are expected to serve government high schools and pre-university colleges in their respective blocks, with support for primary school students where required.

Each resource person is expected to visit government high schools and pre-university colleges in their jurisdiction every month. Their responsibilities include individual and group counselling, awareness sessions on emotional well-being and stress management, and guidance on peer relationships and safe digital practices.

They will also work with teachers, parents and school wellness teams to identify students who may need support. Cases requiring specialised treatment are to be referred to the Health Department or mental health professionals.

The July directive prescribed a postgraduate degree in psychology, clinical psychology or counselling psychology, along with at least one year of relevant experience. Candidates must also be proficient in Kannada and English and have basic computer skills.

The consultants were to be engaged for six months. The state had set August 20 as the deadline for completing the selection process, with the resource persons expected to begin work in September.

The initiative also assigns the resource persons a role in training teachers to recognise behavioural and emotional difficulties among students and identify those who may need early intervention.

Karnataka's move follows growing attention to student mental health in schools and colleges. In July 2025, the state education department had considered appointing counsellors at the cluster level, with plans to begin with a pilot in 10 schools. The proposal was intended to provide counselling from Class VI onwards, while teachers would receive guidance to support younger children.