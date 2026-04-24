Karnataka records 94.1% SSLC pass rate after year-long academic push

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.1 in SSLC exam-1 this academic year, as against 80.04 per cent last year, the result of year-long preparation by the department to produce good results.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa informed the media that a detailed circular was issued in June 2025 to all principals, Block Education Officers, DDPIs, CEOs and District Commissioners regarding measures to improve SSLC results.

Emphasising on a year of preparation, he said, “We completed the entire SSLC syllabus by December 2025 to ensure sufficient time for revision. After revision, we made sure to conduct three state-level preparatory exams.