Karnataka recorded zero dengue deaths in 2025, says Health Ministry

MANGALURU: Karnataka has recorded zero dengue deaths in 2025 till November, marking a major public health achievement after several years. The data was placed before the Rajya Sabha by the ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

The figures submitted by the ministry show that 6,759 dengue cases were reported in 2025 till November, but no death was recorded. The state has reported nearly 80% decline in dengue cases compared to 2024.

A look at the past six years’ dengue data underscores the scale of Karnataka’s turnaround in 2025. In 2019, the state reported 16,986 cases and 13 deaths. This was followed by a sharp dip in 2020, when 3,823 cases and no deaths were recorded.