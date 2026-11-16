Karnataka proposes nine-year minimum stay for teachers in KPS, other critical school posts

The Karnataka government has proposed a minimum nine-year tenure for teachers appointed to designated critical posts in government schools, including Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Adarsha Vidyalayas and PM SHRI schools.
The Department of School Education and Literacy published the draft Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, in the state gazette. The proposed changes revise the transfer framework introduced under the 2020 rules and provide a 15-day window for the public to submit objections and suggestions.
Under the draft, teachers serving in critical posts will receive additional weightage marks for each completed year of service. The proposed minimum stay in these posts is nine years.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government wanted to encourage teachers to remain in Karnataka Public Schools for longer periods.
“By working at the same school for a longer period, teachers can build an emotional bond with the students, better understand their individual capabilities, and tailor their instruction accordingly,” he said.
The draft proposes two marks for each completed year of service in critical posts in Zone A, four marks in Zone B and six marks in Zone C. These are additional marks under the critical-post weightage system.
The general transfer score will continue to account for the teacher's service in different zones, with three marks for every year in Zone C, two for Zone B and one for Zone A. Teachers will also receive one additional mark for every year served beyond three years in their present school and cadre. Service of at least 180 days will count as a completed year.
Critical vacancies to be filled first
The proposed rules give priority to filling vacant critical posts at the educational block level, followed by district and divisional levels. The usual transfer limits and block-level vacancy percentage will not apply to incoming transfers to critical posts. Such transfers will be permitted until the available vacancies are filled.
The draft sets separate limits for different categories of request transfers:
Within a district: 7%
Zonal transfers: 4%
Within a division: 2%
Outside a division: 2%
These limits will be calculated separately for each cadre based on the number of filled posts. The 25% vacancy limit at the block level will also be calculated cadre-wise.
The amendments propose software-based online counselling for primary and secondary teacher cadres, using priority lists. Deputy Directors of Public Instruction will notify taluk-wise vacancies after the redeployment of posts.
Medical and family-related transfer priorities
The draft also sets out provisions for teachers seeking transfers on medical and family grounds.
Teachers, or their spouses or children, suffering from terminal illnesses, serious medical conditions requiring treatment unavailable within the taluk, or disabilities of 40% or above will be eligible for priority, subject to the prescribed documents.
Medical certificates will require scrutiny by a Divisional Special Committee comprising specialist doctors. The competent authority will have to consider the committee's recommendation when deciding whether to accept or reject a transfer request on medical grounds.
Pregnant teachers and women teachers with children below five years will also qualify for priority, subject to the required medical and birth certificates.
The draft further provides exemptions from certain transfer conditions for teachers moved through staff rationalisation, zonal transfers or promotions that changed their working educational block within the same district, as well as specified priority categories under Section 10 of the Act.
Non-teaching posts included
The proposed amendments also add a schedule of non-teaching posts covered by the transfer rules. These include gazetted assistants, assistant directors, managers, accounts superintendents, stenographers, typists, clerks, office attenders, drivers, technicians, librarians, cooks, gardeners and Group D employees.
Equivalent posts and other categories notified by the state government may also be included.
The draft notification was issued under Section 18 of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2020. Objections and suggestions can be submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, at the Karnataka government secretariat in Bengaluru within 15 days of the notification's publication.
The nine-year proposal follows an amendment to the parent Act passed by the Karnataka legislature in March 2026. That amendment defined critical posts and required transfers to specified senior teaching positions to take place through counselling, subject to a 12-year minimum service requirement and a maximum three-year stay in those particular posts. The November draft rules provide the detailed transfer framework, including the proposed nine-year minimum for teachers in critical posts.