Karnataka proposes nine-year minimum stay for teachers in KPS, other critical school posts

The Karnataka government has proposed a minimum nine-year tenure for teachers appointed to designated critical posts in government schools, including Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Adarsha Vidyalayas and PM SHRI schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy published the draft Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, in the state gazette. The proposed changes revise the transfer framework introduced under the 2020 rules and provide a 15-day window for the public to submit objections and suggestions.

Under the draft, teachers serving in critical posts will receive additional weightage marks for each completed year of service. The proposed minimum stay in these posts is nine years.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government wanted to encourage teachers to remain in Karnataka Public Schools for longer periods.

“By working at the same school for a longer period, teachers can build an emotional bond with the students, better understand their individual capabilities, and tailor their instruction accordingly,” he said.

The draft proposes two marks for each completed year of service in critical posts in Zone A, four marks in Zone B and six marks in Zone C. These are additional marks under the critical-post weightage system.

The general transfer score will continue to account for the teacher's service in different zones, with three marks for every year in Zone C, two for Zone B and one for Zone A. Teachers will also receive one additional mark for every year served beyond three years in their present school and cadre. Service of at least 180 days will count as a completed year.