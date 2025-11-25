Karnataka proposes bill to reserve jobs & seats for people with disabilities

The Karnataka government has unveiled a draft of the Karnataka Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Employment and Education Bill, 2025, which will allow persons with disabilities to work and study in both government and private institutions.

The proposal, which was published in the official gazette on November 21, aligns state policy with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 and duties under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), The News Minute reports.

The law would require private companies that employ 20 or more staff to reserve 5 per cent of roles for persons with disabilities in direct recruitment and regular posts.

The quota would be introduced in phases, and firms would be expected to submit annual compliance reports.

If implemented, Karnataka will be the first state to establish a private-sector work quota for people with disabilities.

Violations can result in fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh, as well as corrective orders and public notification of noncompliance.

The bill forbids discrimination in recruiting, promotion, training, and service conditions, and it requires reasonable accommodations such as assistive devices, flexible work arrangements, and essential physical modifications.

In the education sector, the draft law mandates that 10 per cent of seats in every course, in both government and private institutions, be reserved for students with disabilities.

These institutions would also need to make reasonable accommodation – including extended exam times, scribes, and alternative question papers – and ensure accessible infrastructure.

The Labour Department has requested complaints and comments within 30 days of publication, which should be written to the Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru.