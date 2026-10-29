Karnataka proposes ban on coaching for children under 15, limits classes to five hours a day

The Karnataka government has proposed barring children under 15 from enrolling in private coaching centres and limiting coaching to five hours a day under a new set of draft regulations aimed at reducing academic pressure on students.

The proposed Karnataka Tutorial Institutions or Coaching Centre (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026, notified by the Higher Education Department on October 28, would also restrict coaching hours to between 6 am and 9 pm and prohibit classes during regular school and college hours.

The rules are intended to replace the Karnataka Tutorial Institutions (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2001. They remain proposals and will need to complete the prescribed process before coming into force.

Under the draft, the restriction applies to children below 15 years of age and students who have not completed their Class 10 examinations. Coaching centres would be required to count tests, revision sessions and doubt-clearing classes within the five-hour daily limit.

The draft also seeks to prevent coaching from displacing regular schooling, amid concerns about students attending so-called dummy institutions while spending most of their time preparing for competitive examinations.