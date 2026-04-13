Karnataka proposes 500-acre industrial hub alongside ARAI centre in Mandya; talks underway

Bengaluru: The union government has shown interest in establishing an ARAI centre in Mandya district, with discussions also held on developing a complementary industrial park spread over at least 500 acres, Karnataka Minister M B Patil said on Monday.

Instead of the initially proposed 100 acres for the Automotive Research Association of India centre, Patil, the state's Large and Medium Industries Minister, discussed with Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, the possibility of developing a larger ecosystem by setting up an industrial park alongside the facility.