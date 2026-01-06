Karnataka private schools seek relaxation of 15-year cap on school buses

BENGALURU: Unaided and aided private schools across Karnataka have asked the transport department to relax the rules for school buses allowing them to procure a fitness certificate and run buses that are 15 years old.

Speaking to TNIE, Lokesh Talikate, the president of Karnataka Private Educational Institutions Association, said, “Private schools have to renew fitness certificates for school buses every year. Besides, we are not allowed to run the school buses on roads if they are more than 15 years old.’’

Comparing them with the government and private buses on roads he said, “Many are over 15 years old and clocked at least 12 lakh kilometers. Our school buses are in good condition as they ply less than 100 kilometers each day.”