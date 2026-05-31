Karnataka prisons get tech boost through RVCE rehabilitation initiative

BENGALURU: In a major step towards redefining correctional rehabilitation through education, skill development and technology-enabled empowerment, the Department of Prisons & Correctional Services, Karnataka, and RV College of Engineering (RVCE), under the aegis of the Rashtriya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), are working towards a pioneering institutional collaboration to establish a sustainable rehabilitation ecosystem for inmates of prisons across the state.

The proposed initiative, through a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the department and RVCE, seeks to transform correctional spaces into environments of learning, constructive engagement and future preparedness.

The collaboration envisions structured interventions in digital literacy, employability skills, technical education, innovation and livelihood-oriented rehabilitation.

The first phase of the initiative is being implemented at the Central Prison, Bengaluru (Parappana Agrahara), through the establishment of a dedicated computer training laboratory, supported through institutional contributions, industry partnerships, CSR support, and academic volunteering, RVCE said in a press release on Saturday.

RVCE said the initiative goes beyond conventional prison education. It is rooted in a deeper belief — that meaningful rehabilitation begins when individuals are given an opportunity to rebuild confidence, acquire skills and rediscover purpose.

Modern correctional philosophy increasingly emphasises reformative justice over punitive isolation.

The proposed collaboration between RVCE and the department seeks to operationalise this philosophy by creating pathways for inmates to gain practical competencies that can support livelihood opportunities and smoother societal reintegration after release, the release stated.

The proposed lab will have computers, networking infrastructure, training resources, digital learning tools, and curated educational content suitable for correctional settings.

Several functional computer systems have already been identified through institutional refurbishment efforts, reflecting a sustainable reuse model aligned with social impact, the release said, adding that the laboratory is envisioned not merely as an instructional facility but as a space of aspiration, discipline, and self-improvement, enabling inmates to engage productively and meaningfully during incarceration.