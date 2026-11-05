Karnataka preschool operators seek separate rules, warn 25,000 centres could shut

What does the Karnataka High Court ruling say?

A January 14, 2026, Karnataka High Court order in a separate case involving G V K Education Trust examined provisions of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation and Prescription of Curricula) Rules, 1995.

The amended Rule 5(4) specifies a minimum carpet area of 2,000 sq ft for institutions imparting only pre-primary education, with one square metre per student. However, it also states that the land requirement applicable to other educational institutions does not apply to institutions offering only pre-primary education.

The court's January order concerned a dispute over the proposed relocation of a school offering Classes 1 to 5. It quashed the department's closure notice and directed officials to reconsider the matter after giving the parties an opportunity to be heard. It was not a general ruling that exempted all standalone preschools from registration or infrastructure requirements.

Why are preschool operators concerned about closures?

KCPS says the closure of neighbourhood preschools could affect both employment and access to early childhood education.

According to the council, around 4.5 lakh women working as teachers, caretakers and support staff could lose their livelihoods if the centres shut down. It also argues that working parents, particularly mothers who depend on affordable childcare close to their homes, could face difficulties finding alternatives.

The council has further warned that reduced competition could push up preschool fees. It claims that fees could increase as much as fivefold if smaller operators are forced out of the sector. This is the council's projection and has not been independently established through a government assessment.