Karnataka preschool operators seek separate rules, warn 25,000 centres could shut

The Karnataka Council of Preschools (KCPS) has urged the state government to review registration and infrastructure requirements for standalone preschools, warning that more than 25,000 centres across the state could face closure if the existing rules are enforced.
In an appeal submitted on November 4, the council said the regulations were difficult for small, neighbourhood-based early childhood care and education (ECCE) centres to meet. It estimated that the livelihoods of around 4.5 lakh women, including teachers, caretakers and support staff, could be affected.
The council has called for a separate regulatory framework for standalone preschools instead of applying requirements designed for larger institutions offering education from kindergarten to Class 12.
What are the rules preschools are opposing?
The council has identified four major requirements that it says make compliance difficult for smaller centres:
30-year registered lease: Preschools operating from rented residential premises must arrange a registered lease for a minimum of 30 years.
Classroom dimensions: The prescribed classroom size is 18 ft by 20 ft.
Land conversion: Premises must meet requirements for conversion of land to educational use.
Minimum area: Standalone centres must meet a minimum area requirement of 2,000 sq ft.
KCPS argues that these conditions are more suited to large educational institutions with dedicated campuses than to small preschools operating from residential neighbourhoods.
The council has also raised concerns about the registration portal, alleging that it is not accessible to the general public and can be accessed only through Block Education Officer (BEO) offices. It has asked the government to restore a functional online registration system.
How did the dispute begin?
Karnataka made registration mandatory for new private unaided preschools in May 2025. The Department of School Education and Literacy directed institutions to submit applications through the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal.
The registration requirements included a minimum building area of 2,000 sq ft, one square metre of space per student and a 30-year lease for premises. Preschools operating from residential buildings argued that these conditions were difficult to meet, particularly in urban areas where smaller centres serve children living nearby.
The issue had surfaced earlier as well. In July 2025, preschool representatives asked the government to classify standalone preschools separately from primary schools. They argued that young children require play-based learning environments, outdoor activity spaces and smaller groups, rather than infrastructure designed for larger schools.
By September 2025, several Bengaluru preschools had reportedly received notices from education officials over non-compliance with registration requirements. The notices warned institutions that they could face action under Section 123 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, if they failed to obtain the required recognition.
What does the Karnataka High Court ruling say?
A January 14, 2026, Karnataka High Court order in a separate case involving G V K Education Trust examined provisions of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation and Prescription of Curricula) Rules, 1995.
The amended Rule 5(4) specifies a minimum carpet area of 2,000 sq ft for institutions imparting only pre-primary education, with one square metre per student. However, it also states that the land requirement applicable to other educational institutions does not apply to institutions offering only pre-primary education.
The court's January order concerned a dispute over the proposed relocation of a school offering Classes 1 to 5. It quashed the department's closure notice and directed officials to reconsider the matter after giving the parties an opportunity to be heard. It was not a general ruling that exempted all standalone preschools from registration or infrastructure requirements.
Why are preschool operators concerned about closures?
KCPS says the closure of neighbourhood preschools could affect both employment and access to early childhood education.
According to the council, around 4.5 lakh women working as teachers, caretakers and support staff could lose their livelihoods if the centres shut down. It also argues that working parents, particularly mothers who depend on affordable childcare close to their homes, could face difficulties finding alternatives.
The council has further warned that reduced competition could push up preschool fees. It claims that fees could increase as much as fivefold if smaller operators are forced out of the sector. This is the council's projection and has not been independently established through a government assessment.
What has the council asked the government to do?
KCPS has made three key demands:
Set up a high-level committee to review and simplify the existing regulations.
Introduce a separate framework for standalone preschools, recognising their scale and operational requirements.
Temporarily suspend the disputed building, lease and land-conversion requirements until revised rules are formulated.
The council has also asked the government to make the registration portal publicly accessible and transparent.
In its appeal, KCPS said: “We are here to save the future of our children, the dignity of our women workers, and the pockets of our parents. The government must choose, progress or extinction.”
The state government's response to the latest appeal will determine whether the existing requirements are revised or a separate regulatory framework is introduced.