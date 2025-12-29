Karnataka prepares blueprint to share best practices with teachers, class 10 students

BENGALURU: To improve the performance of SSLC students and to achieve 100% results in the upcoming Class 10 exams conducted by the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), the education department for the first time has prepared a blueprint of best practices for teachers and Class 10 students.

KSEAB had recently come under severe criticism for decreasing the qualifying marks from 35% to 25% and was seen as a move to increase the pass percentage from last year’s 73.4.

Explaining how the blueprint helps teachers and students, Shashikumar, a teacher from a government high school in Tumakuru district, said, “Every year, this blueprint was shared only with the teachers who would set the question papers for the final exams. This year, however, it has been given to SSLC students and teachers.