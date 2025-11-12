Karnataka plans to develop Mysuru as Global Education Innovation Hub by 2030

The Karnataka government has outlined plans to develop Mysuru into a National Knowledge District and Global Education-Innovation Hub by 2030.

Following the submission of the Policy Roadmap 2025-26 proposal by Karnataka State Planning Committee member S. Mohanadass Hegde, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the higher education department to examine the proposal in detail.

He instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report after consultations with education experts, partners, collaborators, and institutional heads from the Mysuru region.