Karnataka plans to develop Mysuru as Global Education Innovation Hub by 2030

The Karnataka government has outlined plans to develop Mysuru into a National Knowledge District and Global Education-Innovation Hub by 2030.
Following the submission of the Policy Roadmap 2025-26 proposal by Karnataka State Planning Committee member S. Mohanadass Hegde, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the higher education department to examine the proposal in detail.
He instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report after consultations with education experts, partners, collaborators, and institutional heads from the Mysuru region.
Acting on the directive, the secretary of higher education has asked the Karnataka State Higher Education Council and the commissioner of Collegiate Education to submit the project report. An official order to this effect was issued by the state government on November 6.
The proposal envisions upgrading institutions such as the University of Mysore, CFTRI, AISH, SJCE, and NIE into Global Centres of Excellence equipped with AI-enabled labs, smart classrooms, and international R&D collaborations.
It also includes plans for a 100-acre EdTech Innovation Park and Life Sciences Research Park, integrated with global industry leaders and startup ecosystems. The initiative aims to position Mysuru as Karnataka’s third educational district, attract investments worth ₹15,000 crore, and create over 50,000 high-skill jobs by 2030.
Executive Director of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Dr. Chandreashekhar, said he would soon convene meetings with experts, stakeholders, and institutional leaders, along with public and private sector partners such as Infosys, to discuss the proposal.
State Planning Committee member S. Mohanadass Hegde noted that the proposal was submitted last year with the goal of not only attracting overseas students but also curbing brain drain by creating world-class educational and research opportunities within Mysuru.