Karnataka plans state recognition for Private school teachers

BENGALURU: The state government is considering a proposal to include deserving teachers from private schools for the state-level teacher awards, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Pratibha Puraskar, sixth annual anniversary and Teachers’ Day programme organised by the Anekal Taluk Private Schools Federation at St Philomena’s institution in Attibele, he said, “The demand is under consideration at the government level. It will be discussed further before a decision is taken,” he said. He said various demands raised by private schools were also being examined. In view of Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, private schools have sought a change in school timings. The matter would be discussed with the concerned departments before taking a decision, he said.

On the renewal of recognition for private schools and the demand to extend the house rent allowance provided to government employees to teachers of government and aided schools in Bengaluru Rural district, Bangarappa said a committee headed by Legislative Council member Puttanna had made recommendations. He also said the demand of private schools to provide government textbooks, with the schools willing to make the required payment, was under consideration.

Recalling the ‘Akshaya’ programme introduced during the tenure of his father and former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, the minister said it was aimed at strengthening government schools and increasing student attendance. Under the programme, children attending government schools regularly were provided an incentive of Re 1 per day. Bangarappa said more than one crore children come under the Education Department and that he was working to bring improvements to the state’s education system.

Legislative Council member Puttanna said Bangarappa had introduced several changes in the education sector and that student results had improved.