Karnataka plans quantum technology policy, sets roadmap for research and university support

The Karnataka government will formulate a comprehensive Quantum Technology Policy to expand research in universities, support startups and attract investment into the emerging technology sector, Science and Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh.

Chairing a meeting of the Karnataka Quantum Task Force, the Minister directed officials to prepare a roadmap for the next phase of the state's quantum technology ecosystem. The proposed policy is expected to include research support for universities and institutions, incentives for startups and industries, innovation infrastructure, international partnerships and dedicated funding mechanisms.

The framework will also set implementation timelines and measurable targets, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

"Karnataka already has a strong base of research institutions, scientific talent and technology capabilities in the quantum sector. We now need to take this ecosystem to the next level through a clear policy framework, investment incentives, research support and stronger industry collaboration," Singh said.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed Quantum City project, including the use of Rs 2 crore from the Rs 5 crore sanctioned for initial activities. A temporary coordination office has been established at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus, while a detailed project report is being prepared.

Officials also discussed setting up a Project Implementation Unit and engaging a professional consultancy firm, if required, to oversee the project's execution and monitoring.

The state is preparing to position Quantum India Bengaluru 2027 as an international platform for quantum technology. Singh said the objective was to bring global companies, research institutions, scientists, investors and startups into a common ecosystem and create a pathway from research to commercialisation.

Karnataka's latest move builds on its Quantum Ecosystem Roadmap, the first phase of which was released in April 2026. The state had unveiled its initial roadmap in July 2025, backed by a proposed Rs 1,000-crore investment to develop its quantum technology ecosystem by 2035. The roadmap was developed with research institutions including IISc, Raman Research Institute, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.

The state is also developing research infrastructure at IISc. The Quantum Research Park, supported by the Karnataka government, works on quantum computing, communication, materials and imaging, while offering opportunities for skill development, internships and industry collaboration. Its second phase has received approval for an investment of Rs 48 crore over three years, according to the Karnataka Economic Survey 2025-26.

At the national level, IISc Bengaluru hosts the Quantum Computing Thematic Hub under the Centre's National Quantum Mission. The mission, with an outlay of Rs 6,003.65 crore over eight years, supports research in quantum computing, communication, sensing and metrology, and materials and devices.

The Department of Science and Technology reported in August 2026 that all four thematic hubs had become operational, with 14 technical groups and 17 project teams involving academic institutions, research organisations and industry. The mission is also supporting 17 quantum technology startups and establishing 23 quantum teaching laboratories across the country.